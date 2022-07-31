KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after buying an additional 2,586,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,716,000 after buying an additional 257,263 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after buying an additional 5,738,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $389,956,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

