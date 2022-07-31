KnoxFS (New) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges. KnoxFS (New) has a total market capitalization of $126,092.43 and approximately $109.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00609012 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015272 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00035061 BTC.
KnoxFS (New) Profile
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 557,926 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading
