Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KMTUY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. 237,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,656. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Analysts expect that Komatsu will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

