Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Vopak from €37.40 ($38.16) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

Shares of VOPKY stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. Koninklijke Vopak has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

