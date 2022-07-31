Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 337,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Kontrol Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

KNRLF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.98. 8,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,331. Kontrol Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.05.

Get Kontrol Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNRLF. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Kontrol Technologies from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kontrol Technologies from $3.74 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Kontrol Technologies Company Profile

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.