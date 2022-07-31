Kryll Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.48 Million (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Kryll has a market capitalization of $18.48 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,778.83 or 0.99996668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00131195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00032951 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,386,598 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kryll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

