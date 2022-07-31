KUN (KUN) Achieves Market Cap of $8,562.26

KUN (KUN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for about $4.28 or 0.00018046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KUN has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. KUN has a market capitalization of $8,562.26 and $603.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00610335 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015449 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001655 BTC.
KUN Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KUN
Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.