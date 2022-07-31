L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.35-$13.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.35-13.65 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $239.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.47 and its 200 day moving average is $237.21.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,951,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 290,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,103,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after buying an additional 103,243 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.