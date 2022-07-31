LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 50,781 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.63 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.70 and a 200-day moving average of $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $454.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

