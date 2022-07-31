Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $51,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $262.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

