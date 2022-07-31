Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.00-21.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.15-15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.32 billion. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.00-$21.25 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 3.9 %

LH opened at $262.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.86.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.