L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives $155.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

AIQUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($171.61) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($141.00) to €145.45 ($148.42) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($160.48) to €160.91 ($164.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

L’Air Liquide Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.

L’Air Liquide Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,280,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

