Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-$10.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.2 %

LRCX stock traded up $15.57 on Friday, hitting $500.51. 2,477,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,657. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

