Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,228. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

