Lambda (LAMB) Market Cap Achieves $3.04 Million

Lambda (LAMB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $595,673.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

