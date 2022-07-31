Landshare Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Landshare has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $49,749.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Landshare has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,765.65 or 0.99999330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00131193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033118 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,815,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,228 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Landshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

