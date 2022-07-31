Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 146 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 6.57. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

