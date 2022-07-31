Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $44.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39.

