Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 108 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,799 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 537,126 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $236.95 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.38 and a 200 day moving average of $238.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.