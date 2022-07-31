Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Down 56.2% in July

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Stock Performance

Shares of LSRCY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 127,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $62.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

