Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the June 30th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lefteris Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Lefteris Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ LFTR remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,119. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Lefteris Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

About Lefteris Acquisition

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

