Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on September 30th

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Leidos has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

LDOS stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.73.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

