Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.36% of Leidos worth $52,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,644 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Leidos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

