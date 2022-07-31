LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LEM Price Performance

LMHDF remained flat at 2,548.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 2,548.66. LEM has a twelve month low of 2,548.66 and a twelve month high of 2,548.76.

About LEM

LEM Holding SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters in China, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industry and Automotive. The Industry segment develops, manufactures, and sells transducers for the measurement of current and voltage of various industrial applications.

