Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.80-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.80-14.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lennox International from $238.00 to $222.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Lennox International stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $345.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.17.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

