Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Short Interest Up 107.2% in July

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the June 30th total of 57,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leo Holdings Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 187.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of LHC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. 8,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,370. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

