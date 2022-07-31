LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the June 30th total of 665,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 831,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $270.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.26 million. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LX shares. CLSA cut LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

