Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Earnings Results

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $302.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

