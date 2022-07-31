Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,998 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $504,023,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Linde by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $302.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.02. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.