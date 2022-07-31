Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lowered by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Linde makes up 2.9% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $504,023,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Linde by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955,525 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $302.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.52 and a 200-day moving average of $305.02. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

