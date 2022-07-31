Linear Market Capitalization Tops $80.46 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,762.93 or 1.00010045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00130960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

