LINK Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (LN)

LINK (LN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.12 or 0.00193287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market cap of $278.33 million and approximately $277,650.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00616373 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037172 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

