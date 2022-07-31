Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 55 at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 61 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 56 ($0.67).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.25 ($0.55) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.21 billion and a PE ratio of 646.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.43.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

In related news, insider Harmeen Mehta purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,361.45). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,361.45).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

