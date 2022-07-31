Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $413.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $420.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.44.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

