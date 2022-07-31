Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 134.7% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LONCF remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Friday. Loncor Gold has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

