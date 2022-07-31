Lufax (NYSE:LU) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.04.

LU opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.01.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Lufax by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 56,801,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lufax by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,226,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,823 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

