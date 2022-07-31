Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56,701 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.78% of Luna Innovations worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 315,370 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its position in Luna Innovations by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 129,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUNA shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

