Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTAL opened at $9.78 on Friday. Metals Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.