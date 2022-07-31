Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mabuchi Motor Price Performance

MBUMY remained flat at $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Mabuchi Motor has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $9.03.

Get Mabuchi Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MBUMY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mabuchi Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mabuchi Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

About Mabuchi Motor

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, office equipment, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brushless motors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mabuchi Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mabuchi Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.