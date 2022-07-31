Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,444,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 898,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,784,000 after acquiring an additional 96,950 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,053,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

