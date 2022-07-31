Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $53.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

Several research firms recently commented on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MMP opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

