Magna International Inc. (MGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magna International to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

NYSE:MGA opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

