MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Tops $1.15 on Top Exchanges

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00004864 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $292,998.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

