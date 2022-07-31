Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEQYF remained flat at 95.12 during midday trading on Friday. Mainstreet Equity has a 52-week low of 86.19 and a 52-week high of 116.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is 90.91.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

