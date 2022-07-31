Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Given New C$128.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

MEQ opened at C$128.53 on Wednesday. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of C$102.84 and a 12-month high of C$154.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$118.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$126.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.75.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$1.83. The firm had revenue of C$44.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.4601853 EPS for the current year.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

