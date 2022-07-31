Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in July

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MJDLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

