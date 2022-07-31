Maker (MKR) 1-Day Volume Hits $417.53 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $1,117.99 or 0.04683817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $417.53 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

