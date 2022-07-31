Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.63

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.63 and traded as low as $23.60. Makita shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 85,844 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
