Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.63

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.63 and traded as low as $23.60. Makita shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 85,844 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Makita Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

About Makita

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Makita had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Research analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

