MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Up 107.5% in July

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MariMed stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 261,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,202. The company has a market cap of $245.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. MariMed has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. MariMed had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MariMed will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

