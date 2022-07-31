MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $270.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess has a one year low of $249.01 and a one year high of $498.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

